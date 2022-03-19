Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 169,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,775 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

