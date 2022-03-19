REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading 9.1% Higher

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. 57,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,214,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

