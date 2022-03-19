Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Sells $625,600.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DFIN opened at $35.37 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,492,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 314,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

