RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.05.

NYSE RNG opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $337.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

