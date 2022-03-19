Macquarie Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

