Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $430,972.89 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,116,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 191,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

