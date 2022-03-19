Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) SVP Sells $455,062.63 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

