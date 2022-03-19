STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post $59.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.35 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $295.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

