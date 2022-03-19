David Charles Adams Sells 3,910 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50.

CW stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

