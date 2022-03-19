Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Exagen has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exagen by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.