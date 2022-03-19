Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

THRX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRX. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

