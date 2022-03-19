Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $105.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

