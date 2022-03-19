Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71. Vaxxinity has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.

