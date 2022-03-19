Hudock Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after buying an additional 835,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,106,000 after buying an additional 823,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

