2,427 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

