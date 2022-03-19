Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.