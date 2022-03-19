Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,292 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Ichor worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

