Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,256 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 407,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

