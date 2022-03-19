BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 986.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $222,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

