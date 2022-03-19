Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

