Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

