Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $346.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

