Head-To-Head Review: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.76, suggesting that its stock price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Star Equity and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.09 -$6.46 million $0.04 30.01 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47%

Summary

Star Equity beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Yubo International Biotech (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.