Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 126.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 96,735.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 42.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

