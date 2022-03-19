ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

