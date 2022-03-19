Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.