Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

BA stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.