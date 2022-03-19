AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.