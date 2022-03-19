Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$16.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,013 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

