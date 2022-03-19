Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

NYSE LDOS opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

