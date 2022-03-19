Whittier Trust Co. Sells 507 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

