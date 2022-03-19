Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

JKHY opened at $185.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

