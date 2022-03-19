Piper Sandler Cuts EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $18.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.54.

EVCM stock opened at 12.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.72. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

