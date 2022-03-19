SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $11.20. SecureWorks shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4,204 shares changing hands.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

The firm has a market cap of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

