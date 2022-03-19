UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.83. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 184,782 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $884.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

