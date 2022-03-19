UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.83. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 184,782 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $884.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
