Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

ZETA opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

