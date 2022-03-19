Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at KeyCorp

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.50.

NYSE:MTN opened at $272.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.52. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aravt Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

