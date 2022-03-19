National Bankshares Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $14.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.