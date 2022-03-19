National Bankshares Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $14.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of BLDP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.96.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.