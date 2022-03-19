Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

FRHC stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. Freedom has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Research analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Freedom by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freedom by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

