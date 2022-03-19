freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Friday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

