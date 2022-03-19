PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $66.28

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $68.68. PDC Energy shares last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 16,872 shares traded.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

