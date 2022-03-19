Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Drops By 15.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CDDRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.