SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.83. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

SOPHiA Genetics ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. As a group, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,314,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

