Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,020,000.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $507,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

