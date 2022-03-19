Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

COOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

