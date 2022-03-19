Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of CIAN stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50. Cian has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

