Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells 24,485 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,578,000 after purchasing an additional 404,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.