New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.