New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.41 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

PPL stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.