Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,627 ($21.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,435.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,410.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

